Covid safety norms thrown to the wind as Ludhiana’s PAU govt school reopens
Covid safety norms were thrown to the wind as Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, reopened for students of Classes 5 to 8 on Monday.
In most classrooms, social distancing norms were flouted, and authorities failed to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.
Four students were accommodated on multi-seater benches, which should be used for only two students, as per the guidelines.
School principal Sanjeev Thapar, said, “We have reopened the school for students of Classes 5 to 8 on Monday and will follow all SOPs issued by the government. We will provide two rooms to each class so that social distancing is maintained. One student will be asked to sit on a single bench and teachers will ensure Covid norms are followed.”
At Government Senior Secondary School, multipurpose, most students turned up without wearing masks, a visit to the school revealed. It was also confirmed that many students came to school without getting written consent from their parents.
The school reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8 on Monday. Over 350 students reported in the morning shift and 150 in the afternoon.
Teachers were seen directing students to attend the physical classes after submitting consent forms and asked them to not commute in public transport.
School principal Navdeep Romana, said, “We have sent messages to all parents to ensure their child wears a mask to school. They have also been told that that written consent is mandatory. Despite this, instructions were not followed. Students have been told to stay at home if they can’t get the written consent from their parents.”
Guidelines issued
As per the guidelines, there must be at least six-feet distance between students in the seating plan. The authorities have also been advised to mark the seats students should occupy.
It is also states that if there are single-seater desks, providing space between them to maintain physical distancing of six feet, will be effective. If benches are used, the principle of one child one bench can be considered.
Two pvt schools reopen amid precautions
Two private schools reopened for students of Class 5 to 8 on Monday, with all Covid precautions in place, ten months after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
At Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Road, 55% students attended classes physically with parents’ consent, while 120 reported at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Model Town Extension.
In adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, students underwent thermal screening at the entry gate, and circles were marked to maintain social distancing .
