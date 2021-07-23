Covid screening: Focus on hotspots in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Apart from the airport, railway and bus stations, the health department in the state capital has intensified Covid sampling in areas that have had high caseload during the first and second corona waves.

“To focus people coming from other states, we are screening passengers arriving in trains, buses and flights, apart from highways, the first point of entry in the state and city. The focus is also on different areas in the city that have reported high number of cases,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Aliganj reported a maximum 26518 Covid cases, Chinhat 19281, Alambagh 18213, Old City 11823, NK Road 7663, Silver Jubilee (Chowk) 11823, Qaiserbagh 5385 Aishbagh 3394 and Sarojininagar7549. In all, these areas contributed to over 41% of the total over 2.38 lakh cases reported in Lucknow till now.

The average collection of Covid samples in Lucknow is over 17,000.

The number of daily cases in Lucknow has now come to its lowest level.On Thursday there were three new cases. A day before on Wednesday there were only four new cases. There have been no fresh deaths since the past two weeks.

“Since threat from a probable third wave looms, focused sampling is an important task at present. Such a practice, if continued for long, will make sure that if any new variant enters the state it will be traced quickly and won’t spread much,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The city has been divided into 24 sectors. Each sector will have 70 rapid response teams to screen the population and do a sampling of suspected ones. Those coming from high case positivity rate states would be identified and would be traced for symptoms, said health officials.