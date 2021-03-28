Home / Cities / Others / Covid surge: Chhatbir zoo to remain closed on Sundays
others

Covid surge: Chhatbir zoo to remain closed on Sundays

Need felt as Sunday sees the maximum footfall through the week before the zoo is closed for the week on every Monday
By Shailee Dogra, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:34 AM IST
(HT File Photo)

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the district administration has ordered closure of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, on Sundays.

“The zoo receives high footfall on Sundays, making it difficult for the zoo staff to ensure that the public observes Covid-related protocols. Therefore, keeping in view the health of visitors, employees and animals, the zoo will be closed on Sundays,” said M Sudhagar, zoo field director.

Besides, the zoo will also remain closed on Mondays, as is already the practice.

Last year, after the pandemic broke out, the zoo was closed on March 16 and reopened only in December, causing losses to mount to nearly 4 crore. Even after the zoo was reopened, the number of daily visitors was capped at 2,700. Also, to ensure social distancing, zoo authorities had started online booking and staggered entry through shifts, but the high footfall defeated these efforts. The zoo is spread over 505 acres and is home to around 1,500 animals and birds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP