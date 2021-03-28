Covid surge: Chhatbir zoo to remain closed on Sundays

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the district administration has ordered closure of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, on Sundays.

“The zoo receives high footfall on Sundays, making it difficult for the zoo staff to ensure that the public observes Covid-related protocols. Therefore, keeping in view the health of visitors, employees and animals, the zoo will be closed on Sundays,” said M Sudhagar, zoo field director.

Besides, the zoo will also remain closed on Mondays, as is already the practice.

Last year, after the pandemic broke out, the zoo was closed on March 16 and reopened only in December, causing losses to mount to nearly ₹4 crore. Even after the zoo was reopened, the number of daily visitors was capped at 2,700. Also, to ensure social distancing, zoo authorities had started online booking and staggered entry through shifts, but the high footfall defeated these efforts. The zoo is spread over 505 acres and is home to around 1,500 animals and birds.