Covid toll touches 1,700 in Ludhiana with 18 more deaths, cases lowest in 15 days

The district’s Covid-19 toll on Saturday touched 1,700 with 18 people succumbing to the virus, the youngest among them a 36-year-old man.

Ludhiana added the last 100 deaths in just five days, as it was on May 11 that the toll had crossed the 1,600 mark with a record number of 30 deaths.

Before then, the death tally had risen from 1,500 to 1,600 in also five days, from May 7 to 11.

The daily deaths, however, remained below the 20 mark for the second day in a row, and even the cases, at 1,132, were the lowest in 15 days.

At 792, the last lowest number of cases was on April 30. Thereon, May had begun with 1,600 cases and the cases also touched the all-time high of 1,729 on May 9.

But, Saturday’s cases took May’s total to 20,287, surpassing April’s tally of 20,176 in just 15 days. With fewer recoveries, the active cases also rose to a record 12,832.

The district’s total cases stand at 74,873, of which 60,321 patients have been cured, a recovery rate of 80.56%, which is lower than the state average of 81.76%.

Those who died on Saturday included 14 men and four women, the oldest being a 75-year-old man from GK Vihar. Among the fatalities, the majority at 12 were aged between 50 and 70. Two each were in their 30s, 40s and above 70 years of age.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents not to lower their guard and adhere to all safety protocols not only to save themselves, but to keep everyone around safe.

Dr Bishav Mohan, senior cardiologist, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and a member of the panel of doctors of the Dr KK Talwar committee to manage Covid-19 in Punjab, sent out a video message to the rural population, asking them to get tested early at the slightest of symptoms, as timely testing can save lives.