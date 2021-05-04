Covid vaccination gains good response in Haryana

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, vaccination has gained momentum in Haryana. People are coming forward in large numbers to take the jab.

As per figures of the Cowin portal, total 63,489 people were vaccinated at 1,022 vaccination centres in Haryana till 5pm on April 4. Over three lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44, including health and frontline workers have been vaccinated since the vaccine was rolled out for the above 18 age groups.

On May 2, total 18,310 people were given the jab. On May 3, the number of vaccinated people rose to 56,999, and 8,557 of them got the second dose.

“All 10 adult members of my family received the first jab soon after it was opened at the vaccination centre in my village on May 2. Now there are no dates available for the new registration,” said Harish Dhawan, a resident of Yamunanagar.

As per doctors monitoring the vaccination process, surge in new cases is a major factor that encouraged people to get vaccinated. Now, the government’s move to vaccinate people above 18 years of age has increased these numbers manifold.

“The response is good, especially in big cities as people are registering their entire families for the shots to protect themselves from the virus and this is after a surge in cases,” said a vaccination officer.

Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma said, “The surge in cases and government’s decision to roll out vaccination for all above 18 people, have encouraged people for vaccination as cases are being reported in all age groups.”

As per Cowin portal, the available vaccines at centres in Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Palwa. All vaccines at Max Hospital, Gurugram are booked till May 10.

In Nuh, which has reported the minimum number of Covid patients in state after Charkhi Dadri so far, all available dates at 23 vaccination centres are booked till May 10.

Kaithal civil hospital senior medical officer Dr Shailender Mamgain said people are coming in good numbers for vaccination in urban as well as rural areas.

Most vaccination centres were booked soon after opening of the portal, he added.

