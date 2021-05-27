Home / Cities / Others / Covid –ve woman delivers corona+ve baby
others

Covid –ve woman delivers corona+ve baby

VARANASI: A Covid-19 negative woman delivered a Covid-19 positive baby girl at Sir Sundar Lal hospital, BHU, on May 25
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:35 PM IST
HT Image

VARANASI: A Covid-19 negative woman delivered a Covid-19 positive baby girl at Sir Sundar Lal hospital, BHU, on May 25. The woman was admitted to the hospital on May 24.

A senior official of the hospital said that Supriya Prajapati (26), a native of Semra in Chandauli, was admitted to the gynecology ward of SSL hospital on May 24. The woman’s sample was taken for RTPCR test and sent to microbiology lab, BHU. She was found Covid negative.

She delivered a baby girl on May 25. The infant’s Covid test was done and was found positive for Covid-19.

Supriya Prajapati and her kin are surprised over the baby being Covid positive. Her kin said Supriya was healthy and both mother and baby were doing well..

SSL hospital medical superintendent Dr KK Gupta said that this was not a rare or abnormal incident. RT PCR test’s sensitivity was up to 70%. The woman’s sample might have gone beyond that sensitivity. So the woman’s Covid-19 test would be done again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP