Covid weighing heavy on medical manpower in Lucknow

LUCKNOW With around 1,000 health workers from different health facilities in the city testing Covid positive in the last 2-3 weeks, officials are now taking measures to ensure there’s no manpower crisis.

“This has happened despite the front-liners being vaccinated. There has been a spurt in Covid cases since the last week of March and health workers were working at OPDs without too many restrictions in place,” said Dr MMA Faridi, principal, Era Lucknow Medical College, where at least over a dozen staff tested positive.

At the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), over 200 staff members tested positive in the past two weeks. Restrictions, including mandatory Covid report of patients visiting OPDs, have been introduced since Monday.

“The crisis, you may say, has begun. This is because some staff has to be given leave for three or more days, if they report any illness or symptom. This unplanned leave is putting extra burden on those on duty when hospitals are already under pressure,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA, Lucknow. “Three of my lab staff is on leave after reporting illness,” he added.

“We have introduced new measures in the OPD. Apart from making Covid report mandatory for patients visiting select OPDs, other OPDs have been shifted to digital platform, to ensure zero contact between patient and doctor,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

He said, “Reserve teams have already been formed for the next two rounds of Covid duty. Each round of Covid duty is of 14 days. We have to ensure that Covid ward gets uninterrupted manpower, and for the purpose, list of staff for the next two rounds has been made,” added Sudhir.

Meanwhile, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences announced helplines (telephone numbers) for OPD patients. “We request patients not to come to the campus unless it is unavoidable,” said Dr Srikesh Singh, spokesperson of the institute.

Bed strength is also being enhanced in Lucknow. The current strength of 537 ICU beds at 29 hospitals will be increased to 48 as Balrampur Hospital is being converted into a Covid facility with 215 beds, including 167 isolation beds.

“ICU beds will go up by another 10 in the next few days and total bed strength will be 300. We are making efforts to ensure adequate manpower and reserve staff is being told to be on standby in case the ones listed fall ill,” said Dr GP Gupta, of Balrampur Hospital.

Lucknow has so far reported 1,11,286 Covid cases and 1,353 deaths. The active case count is 23,090.