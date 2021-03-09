IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 cases increase steadily in Haryana
Samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. An all-time low of 534 Covid-19 infections were reported in Haryana between February 1-7, while the state witnessed an all-time high of 17,616 cases from September 14-20. (HT Photo)
Samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. An all-time low of 534 Covid-19 infections were reported in Haryana between February 1-7, while the state witnessed an all-time high of 17,616 cases from September 14-20. (HT Photo)
others

Covid-19 cases increase steadily in Haryana

The continued increase in viral infections after a prolonged spell of decline, however, has not led to an increase in the sample positivity rate
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:10 AM IST

For the fourth consecutive week, Haryana recorded a steady increase of 682 more coronavirus infections between March 1 and 7 as compared to the week before.

Health officials said the state recorded 1,736 new infections last week as against 1,054 new infections the week before from February 22-28. The continued increase in viral infections after a prolonged spell of decline however has not led to an increase in the sample positivity rate. The cumulative positivity rate which was 4.8% last week further reduced to 4.7%. Officials said the recovery rate was 98.6% and the mortality rate was 1.1%.

Inoculation touches 4-lakh mark

The vaccination coverage touched the 4-lakh mark (including the second dose to health care workers) on Monday. Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the health department tested about 1.27 lakh persons last week. It was about 1.15 lakh persons the week before. And 99% of the sampling was done using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits, the gold standard test for detecting Covid-19,’’ he said.

The ACS, health said total vaccination coverage of health care workers and frontline workers was 326250 and this included the second dose administered to health care workers. “We inoculated 22535 elderly from the 60 plus category on Monday alone. Our total vaccine coverage of those in 60 plus bracket and those in the 45-59 age-group with comorbidities is about 72,000,’’ he said.

An all-time low – 534 infections — were reported from Feb 1-7 and state had reported an all-time high of 17,616 cases from September 14-20.

Panchkula exits critical category

Data showed that Panchkula last week made an exit from the critical category after its positivity rate fell down to 5.9%. Now, only three districts - Faridabad (8.5%), Gurugram (7%), Rewari (6.8%) have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Health officials said there are 16 districts in the state which have a positivity rate in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%, thereby meaning it is lower than the critical positivity rate of more than 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Three districts — Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar — have a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Number of infections per week

December 21-27: 3,263

December 28-January 3: 2,161

January 4-10: 1,887

January 11-17: 1,354

January 18-24: 894

January 25-31: 694

February 1-7: 534

February 8-14: 615

February 15-21: 684

February 22-28: 1,054

March 1-7: 1,736

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
While it took 22 days for the cumulative count to reach 27,000 from 26,000 cases, the journey from 25, 000 to 26, 000 had taken 28 days (January 8 to February 5). (HT FILE)
While it took 22 days for the cumulative count to reach 27,000 from 26,000 cases, the journey from 25, 000 to 26, 000 had taken 28 days (January 8 to February 5). (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid tally crosses 28,000-mark

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
1,000 new cases added in just 10 days; it was on February 27 that the infections had crossed the 27,000-mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Privatisation of vizag plant: Protests grow as Centre sticks to plan

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Hyderabad : Massive protests erupted again in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam, also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), following a statement by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday that the Centre would go ahead with the privatisation of the steel plant
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal calls budget inclusive, says education will be made a mass movement

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called the Delhi Budget 2021-22 an “inclusive” document, which covers all aspects of the society from women to the elderly, students, youth, all religions, and all castes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Education gets biggest share of Delhi Budget pie once again; allocation bumped up this year

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The biggest share of the Delhi budget was allotted to the education sector once again, an area that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Capital has made its highest priority since the party presented its first budget in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia also proposed to set up a Sainik school and armed forces preparatory academy in the Capital to prepare students for services in the armed forces.(ANI)
Sisodia also proposed to set up a Sainik school and armed forces preparatory academy in the Capital to prepare students for services in the armed forces.(ANI)
others

‘Deshbhakti’: AAP’s Budget sentiment

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The Delhi government has earmarked 10 crore for programmes on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the contributions made by Dr BR Ambedkar in framing India’s constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawyer Mehmood Pracha(MehmoodPracha/ Twitter)
Lawyer Mehmood Pracha(MehmoodPracha/ Twitter)
others

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleges raid at his office

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:12 AM IST
No senior officer of the Delhi police offered a response on Pracha’a allegations or the searches at his office despite calls and text messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Greater Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted in country

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of Noida fell from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ levels on Tuesday, while that of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida tuned ‘very poor’ due to sudden drop in the wind speed, according to the monitoring agencies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Forest department to start night camping at Okhla sanctuary

By Kushagra DIxit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department will soon start the night camping facility at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the city’s only eco-sensitive zone, to promote ecotourism, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Muzaffarnagar riots - Court accepts closure report in case against Sangeet Som

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:04 PM IST
: The special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has accepted the closure report submitted by special investigation team (SIT) in a case against BJP MLA Sangeet Som and others for allegedly uploading a video on social media that is said to have triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Perseverance pays: Young Kheri scientist makes his way to Columbia University

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Young scientist Muneer Khan, 25, belonging to a remote Kheri village Gauriya, has carved his way to Columbia University, setting a scintillating example that where there is will, there is a way
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Couple’s bodies found hanging in Kasganj village

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Agra The bodies of a man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Bharsoli Mustafabad village in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who stabbed woman, daughter to death held after encounter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Agra: The Agra police on Tuesday arrested the man allegedly involved in stabbing a woman and her daughter to death in Bah area on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Prayagraj bandh receives ‘massive support’

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:46 PM IST
PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj bandh (closure) call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in protest against the Education Service Tribunal Bill received an overwhelming response as most of the markets of the city remained closed on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 2,098 new Covid-19 cases

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE It has been one year since Pune reported its first case on March 9, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Inlaks & Budhrani and Kamala Nehru hospital get it right to ensure vaccine drive a succes

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:22 PM IST
PUNE Two of the city’s major hospitals - Inlaks & Budhrani and Kamala Nehru hospital - have seen a massive response from senior citizens, thanks to their well-managed arrangements and less waiting period
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP