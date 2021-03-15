Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 cases on rise, Nagpur begins week-long lockdown today
Covid-19 cases on rise, Nagpur begins week-long lockdown today

It is for the first time that active cases in the district are higher than in Mumbai and Thane which are more populated than Nagpur
By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 AM IST
People flout social distancing norms at Cotton Market in Nagpur, on Saturday, March 13. (ANI)

As Covid-19 cases crossed 2,250-mark on Sunday, Nagpur police started a week-long lockdown on Monday morning.

“No violator will be spared,” said the police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, who inspected the implementation of lockdown early this morning. Barricades have been put up on all busy streets in the city and police are monitoring the traffic movement.

Announcing the lockdown, the Nagpur district guardian minister, Nitin Raut, said, “Swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check whether there is any mutation in coronavirus in the district.” He also said the lockdown may be extended and also made stricter if cases continue to rise.

On Monday, schools, colleges, gyms and private offices remained closed while the government offices were functioning with 25% of their strength. However, essential services are allowed to function.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court has also started hear cases through video-conferencing from today. This system will continue till March 21, according to a notice issued by the high court registrar.

However, the lockdown would not affect the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the city in its 128 centres. People accompanying those to be vaccinated will not be stopped.

Meanwhile, various traders’ bodies have met Raut to register their objection to the lockdown till March 21. They said businesses suffered due to the lockdown last year. Lifting of restrictions had brought some hope but the fresh lockdown has come as a huge blow, they said.

