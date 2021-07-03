{Covid-19 effect} 160 prisoners released to reduce rush in jails jump parole

Amritsar Punjab prisons department has written to all 24 jails in the state seeking details of inmates who have not returned from parole and interim bail granted to them sinc March 2020. Over 5,000 convicts and an equal number of undertrials were released to reduce rush in jails, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state’s jails are horrendously overcrowded with a capacity to hold 23,500 inmates. Even after the decongestion, 24,000 still remained in the gallows.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), prisons, Praveen Kumar Sinha said, “Around 160 prisoners have, so far, jumped their parole across the state.”

Most inmates, who were given the relaxation, were above 65 and suffering from co-morbidities. Those convicted or charged with murder, rape, snatching by theft, acid attack, POCSO Act, UAPA, Explosives Act & foreign nationals were not even considered.

In Amritsar, 30 prisoners have failed to return

In Amritsar Central Jail, 30 prisoners have jumped their parole and interim bail. The jail authorities have written to police stations concerned for registration of cases against all those who have failed to return.

Two such cases, under Sections of the Prisons Act, were registered in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts on Saturday. The first case has been lodged against an accused, Gurjant Singh of Jiobala village, in Tarn Taran, who was facing a case under murder and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sarwan Singh of Padhri village in Amritsar, is also on trial under attempt to murder charges. These two had to present themselves in a designated Pathankot jail with their negative covid-19 test in April.

A spokesperson of the Punjab prisons department, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Many prisoners are jumping their paroles and interim bails, we have sought data of all such cases.”

The prisoners released on special parole and bails have been asked to start surrendering in batches by following the first-out first-in formulae. Amritsar jail superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said, “All those who are not returning are being booked in police stations near their residences.”

A jail official added some of the prisoners are getting messages late, but they are returning to the designated prisons with an average delay of 5-6 dates from their scheduled dates. “We write to the police stations concerned for the registration of a case, in case the prisoner does not return within ten days of receiving the message,” Gill added.

Prisoners released on special parole during Covid-19 pandemic are required to report at designated jails — Barnala and Pathankot for males, and Malerkotla for females — with a negative Covid-19 test report dated within three days before the date of their return. If any prisoner on parole tests positive before returning, he or she has to inform their jail superintendent.