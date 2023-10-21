Cow dung havan diyas from Gorakhpur to illuminate Kashi’s ghats this Dev Deepawali

VARANASI On the upcoming occasion of Dev Deepawali, the sacred ghats of Kashi will be bathed in the warm, eco-friendly glow of “Havan Deeps,” clay lamps crafted from cow dung. These unique lamps, created in Gorakhpur, are set to grace the hallowed grounds on November 27, casting a radiant aura over the city.

The sacred ghats of Kashi will be bathed in the warm, eco-friendly glow of “Havan Deeps”. (HT Photo)

Spearheading this remarkable initiative is Sangeeta Pandey, a member of the Siddhi Vinayak Women Strength Society, who has secured an order from the U.P. Design and Research Institute, overseen by the MSME department of the state.

Pandey explained in a press statement that compared to the dung of foreign breed cows, Indian cow dung is better suited for shaping the lamps due to its denser composition. Presently, approximately 50 skilled women from the Gulriha village, adjacent to Gorakhpur, are ardently crafting these lamps from cow dung.

These havan lamps offer an eco-conscious lighting solution as they are entirely pollution-free. Once they have fulfilled their purpose, all that remains is a fine layer of ash. The lamp-making process involves gathering cow dung and infusing it with essence, typically used in the production of incense sticks. The dung is then meticulously moulded around a bottle cut into the shape of a syrup container. Once dried, the bottle is separated, leaving behind the dung structure.

To enhance their sacred quality, these lamps are adorned with a blend of traditional offerings, including betel nut, barley, sesame, desi ghee, and guggulu, wrapped in myrrh. A touch of camphor on top ensures easy ignition. These components, once lit, not only provide light but also emit a pleasant fragrance, eventually turning into ashes.

Notably, Sangeeta Pandey’s innovative Havan Deeps have not only captured the attention of the local community but have also garnered interest overseas. She recently fulfilled an order of 5000 havan lamps to the United States and has more international requests pouring in.

Sangeeta Pandey, when asked about her newfound global reach, emphasised her unwavering commitment to her home state of U.P. and her beloved country. Her primary focus remains on illuminating the upcoming Dev Deepawali celebration, providing a unique and sustainable way to light up the sacred city of Kashi.

