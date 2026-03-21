Cow vigilante, truck driver die as truck rams container in foggy Mathura

Tension gripped the border area of Mathura district after a local cow vigilante, Chandrashekhar alias Farsa Baba, 55, was crushed to death in heavily foggy conditions, in Mathura, in the wee hours of Saturday, while inspecting a container on the Agra-Delhi highway. Ruckus on the Agra-Delhi highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Later in the day, the driver of the truck, Khursheed Anwar, 32, from Alwar in Rajasthan, which rammed into the container, died during treatment.

The supporters of Farsa Baba called it a deliberate killing by cow smugglers but police called it an accident and had to resort to tear gas shelling and use of force to get the highway cleared. According to the police, there was nothing objectionable in the container.

DIG, Agra Range and other officials were in Mathura due to Saturday being the last day of the three-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu.

Talking to media, deputy inspector general (DIG), Agra Range, Shailesh Pandey, said that the incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday and the situation was brought under control as day progressed.

“Farsa Baba was checking a container moving on the highway on suspicion of cow smuggling. There was dense fog in the wee hours of Saturday and while he was on the road, another truck hit the stationary container, leaving Farsa Baba injured. Later he succumbed to his injuries,” said Pandey.

“A few supporters and other locals staged a road blockade on the Agra Delhi highway near Shergarh tiraha. On information, police officials in Mathura reached the site and held discussions with those blocking the road. Those from the ashram of Farsa Baba agreed to hand over the body to police for required action,” the DIG said.

“However, a few of those inclined on creating a ruckus resorted to stone-pelting while the body of Farsa Baba was being taken in a police vehicle. In defence, the police had to use force and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The unruly mob was removed from the highway and a few were taken into custody, and the situation was brought under control,” Pandey said.

“The traffic began moving on Agra Delhi highway after a small disruption. The situation is calm now and there is no law and order issue. Those inclined to violence and ruckus are being identified and will face action,” said the DIG.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Farsa Baba and locals were not prepared to take it as a case of ‘accidental death’ and sought action against drivers. According to them, because of proactive action against cow smugglers, Farsa Baba was facing a life threat and his death on Saturday was not merely an accident, as stated by police officials.

Chandrashekar aka Farsa Baba used to move on motor cycle and was a known ‘gau-sewak’ with an ashram on the road connecting Barsana with Chhata area of Mathura district.

However, SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar, was firm in his stand that Farsa Baba died in an accident. “He had gone to the rear of the container to check the seal on the door. At this moment because of low visibility, the truck with a Rajasthan number and carrying heavy wire rammed into the stationary container being checked by Baba who was injured and later died,” said Kumar.

“The container being stopped and checked was carrying FMG material like shampoo or soap and nothing related to cow smuggling was found. The driver of the Rajasthan truck too had no criminal antecedents,” the SSP said.

“The driver of the truck that rammed into the container was also badly injured and was brought out after cutting the damaged cabin of the truck. Identified as Khursheed from Alwar region, the driver faced heavy blood loss and died despite being rushed for treatment. His associate present in the truck is being interrogated by Mathura police,” the SSP said.

“The followers of Baba knew that it was an accidental death but those who came thereafter, created a rumour that Baba was deliberately killed by cow smugglers. We are analysing the CCTV footage and will add a section of rumour-mongering in the case being registered. In all 10 people have been rounded up and others involved are being identified,” the SSP said.

According to the SSP, about 7 to 8 policemen have been injured and in case any local comes up with injury and complaints, his FIR too will be registered.

Later in the day, the mortal remains of Farsa Baba were cremated at his own ashram on demand of his followers and the Mathura administration assured to take up protection of cows at the ashram.