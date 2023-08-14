CPI(M) announces candidates for two Tripura byapoll seats

A day after the opposition political parties of Tripura, including TIPRA Motha, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or the CPI(M) and Congress, came together to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing by-\polls in two seats in Sepahijala district, the CPI(M) on Sunday announced candidates for both the seats.

The bypolls at Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies would be conducted on September 5. Votes of the bypolls would be counted on September 8.

The bypolls became necessary due to the death of CPI(M) legislator of Boxanagar constituency Samsul Haque and resignation of Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik, who won on BJP ticket from Dhanpur seat.

Speaking to the media persons, Left Front convener Narayan Kar said that they would contest in both the seats adding that Mizan Hossein, member of the CPI(M)’s youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), has been fielded for Boxanagar seat while Koushik Chanda has been nominated for Dhanpur seat.

Mizan is the son of former legislator Samsul Haque. Koushik would contest for the second time from Dhanpur seat after the last Assembly polls held in February this year.

“ Our candidates would file their nominations on August 14. We urge to all non-BJP parties to take initiative not to let the division of the opposition votes to defeat the BJP,” Kar told reporters.

Senior leaders of the three opposition parties, including leader of Opposition cum TIPRA Motha leader Animesh Debbarma, Congress legislators Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Roy, Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha and former CPI(M) ministers Manik Dey and Ratan Bhowmik and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury held a meeting on Saturday at Assembly building on chalking out strategies to work together to defeat the BJP in the bypolls.

After the meeting, both Asish Kumar Saha and Jitendra Chaudhury said that the primary level meeting was held to discuss about initiatives to ensure no opposition votes get divided to restrain the BJP.

“We urge to the Congress and TIPRA Motha not only for the bypolls but to extend support to revive democracy. This is not only a poll fight but a fight to save democracy,” said Chaudhury.

In reference to the two seats, he said that both Dhanpur and Boxanagar are traditionally winning seats of the CPI(M) as former chief minister Manik Sarkar and veteran CPI(M) leader Samar Choudhury won from the seats multiple times.

A total of 93,234 voters, including 43,087 voters at Boxanagar and 50,147 voters at Dhanpur seats, would exercise their franchise.

A total of 51 polling stations would be set up at Boxanagar and another 59 polling stations would be set up at Dhanpur.

Candidates would have to file their nomination papers by August 17 while their papers would be scrutinised on August 18. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 21.The entire poll process need to be completed by September 10.

Reacting to it, Asish Saha said, “A decision was taken in the last meeting to field candidates based on the consensus of all the stakeholders. We came to know about the announcement of the CPI(M)’s poll candidates and we shall take the matter to our central leaders in Delhi.”

