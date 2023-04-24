‘Indian version of Adolf Hitler’: Tripura CPI(M) chief lashes out at RSS, BJP

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Sunday lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that they are the Indian version of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Tripura CPI(M) chief Jitendra Chaudhury. (File Photo)

“They (RSS-BJP) had opposed the colour of the national flag and wanted it to be orange. This is not the case in India only. If we go back to pre-World War II, Hitler was in power in Reichstag. Coincidentally their symbol was swastika. It seems the RSS and the BJP are the Indian version of Hitler,” said Chaudhury.

The Communist leader was speaking at a discussion meeting on ‘Save Constitution, Save Rights’ on the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Agartala.

He accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of breaking the foundations of Parliamentary democracy in the country and alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to divide the people.

“BJP-RSS is the biggest enemy of all sections of people and the country as well. We must stand united to fight against them. They want to bring a fundamentalist Constitution to the country,” he said. “Our Indian Constitution is not safe in their hands,” he added.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “The Communists are losing their ground everyday and that’s why they are trying to divert people’s attention to useless issues. But people have chosen the BJP government again. They should study about the RSS first.”