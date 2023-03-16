CPM will support other parties on welfare activities for people, says party secy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura will support TIPRA Motha, Congress and even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any “pro-people welfare activities” but will also be critical to problems faced by people in and outside the assembly, said CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We shall work to save the constitutional rights of people. We shall support any welfare activities of the TIPRA Motha, Congress and even the ruling BJP. But, we shall stand for protest if rights of people and developmental activities of the state are hampered,” said Chaudhury, who took oath as a legislator on Thursday.

A total of 44 legislators of both ruling and opposition parties took oaths in the 60-seat Tripura assembly on Thursday.

Also Read: Tripura: Union minister Pratima Bhowmik resigns from her Dhanpur constituency

Pro-tem speaker Binoy Bhushan Das administered the oath of secrecy to the 30 legislators of the ruling BJP, a lone legislator of the party’s ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), 11 CPM, and two Congress legislators. The rest 13 MLAs of the TIPRA Motha party will take oath on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“44 MLAs took oath today. The rest, including TIPRA Motha, will take oath tomorrow,” said Das.

Nine councils of ministers, including chief minister Manik Saha took oath on March 8.

In the recent state elections, the BJP won 32 seats on its own in the 60-member assembly, while its ally IPFT bagged only one.

The TIPRA Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, emerged as the main opposition party securing 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance won 14 seats.

The results of the 60-seat assembly were declared on March 2.