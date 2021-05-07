CR cancels 23 outstation trains operating within Maharashtra, cites low occupancy

Twenty-three outstation trains operating in the state have been cancelled by the Central Railway (CR) between May 10 and June 30 owing to low occupancy.

Some of the cancelled trains include Dadar-Pandharpur Special, Dadar-Shirdi Special, Mumbai CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Gadag Express, Nagpur-Kolhapur Express, CSMT-Kolhapur Special, CSMT-Pune Special, CSMT-Manmad Special, CSMT- Jalna Special, Nagpur-Pune Special and Nagpur-Ahmedabad Express. The railways has also decided to cancel the August Kranti Express operating between Mumbai Central and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station from Saturday.

“The occupancy in all these trains has decreased significantly after the restrictions on travel. Majorly, the trains within Maharashtra have been suspended,” said a CR official.

The Maharashtra government’s guidelines under ‘Break The Chain’ have resulted in restrictions on travel, expect for emergency/unavoidable reasons. Travellers coming to the state also have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Last month, the railways had cancelled its premium Tejas Express train operating between CSMT and Karmali in Goa, owing to low occupancy.

Apart from the premium train, the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, Mumbai Central-Delhi Duronto Express, Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express and Mumbai Central-Jaipur Duronto Express had also been cancelled last month.