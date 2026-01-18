Gaya Ji police in a major crackdown against sand mafia, seized 18 sand-laden tractors from a sand ghat in Falgu river under Mufassil police station area of the district on Saturday evening. Crackdown on sand mafia: 18 tractors seized, ₹1 cr fine imposed, case against 54

Police have registered a case against 18 named and 36 unidentified mafia men for organised crime and other offences under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mining Act. Mining department officials were called and they imposed over ₹1 crore fine on the tractors, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said.

On a tip off regarding large scale illegal mining and transportation of sand from Falgu river, the SSP formed a special police team of Mufassil and Tankuppa police stations led by Wazirganj SDPO Sunil Kumar Pandey.

The police team cordoned off and raided the sand ghat near Bakari Farm at Bhadeji village but the sand mafia, drivers and labourers fled seeing the police team, leaving behind 18 sand-laden tractors. that were seized, the SSP said.

Illegal mining would not be tolerated at any cost and stricter action would be taken against the mining as well as liquor mafia. The property of those involved in the illegal business would be seized as per rules, he added.