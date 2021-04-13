Cremation grounds in Lucknow: Shortage of wood making the dead wait longer

LUCKNOW Shortage of wood is making the wait longer for the last rites of the dead at Baikunth Dham (Bhainsakund crematorium).

“Cremation of several bodies was delayed as the stock of wood dried up. Usually, around 14 to 15 bodies used to be brought here for traditional cremation, but now around 40 to 45 are brought every day,” said Pandit Narendra Mishra, who is performing the duties of Mahabrahmin at Bhainsakund.

In the absence of space on platforms, a few bodies had to be cremated on the riverside. The situation is similar at Gulalaghat, he said.

“This indicates poor management of Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials,” said Ranjit Singh, former corporator, who is active in raising problems faced by people at the cremation ground.

Mishra said, “The contractor of woods must be directed to keep enough stock of wood and not fleece people coming for cremation of bodies.”

One Suman Rawat who went to Bhainsakund on Saturday with the body of his relative accused the wood contractor of fleecing people.

“We had to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹2,500 for the arrangement of wood immediately. Despite our complaint to higher officials of LMC, no action was taken,” said Rawat.

“Around 12 truckloads of wood have been brought and from now there would be no shortage. These are unprecedented circumstances and keeping that in mind we have decided to keep a close watch on supply of wood at Bhaisakund, Gulalaghat and Alambagh cremation grounds,” said Ram Nagina Mishra, chief engineer of LMC’s rubbish removal department and also in charge of Bhainsakund.