 Cremation of organ donors in Odisha to be done with full state honours: Patnaik - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Cremation of organ donors in Odisha to be done with full state honours: Patnaik

Cremation of organ donors in Odisha to be done with full state honours: Patnaik

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Full state honours mean all the arrangements will be done by the state government, which includes wrapping the body in tricolour and giving a 21-gun salute

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the last rites of those who donate their organs would be done with full state honours.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Full state honours mean all the arrangements will be done by the state government, which includes wrapping the body in tricolour and giving a 21-gun salute. The government will also give Rs.5 lakh from the chief minister’s fund to the relatives of the organ donors.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Organ donation is a noble gesture, Patnaik said. The relatives of brain-dead people who make the courageous decision to donate their organs play an important role in saving many human lives, he added.

The chief minister said that the state government’s initiative aims at honouring the courage and sacrifice of the donors to save the lives of other people.

“Besides, it would create awareness in the society about the importance of organ donation and motivate more and more people to come forward in this regard,” he added.

To facilitate the process of organ donation, the Odisha government in 2019 had set up the ‘State Organ & Tissues Transplant Organisation’ and instituted the Suraj Award for organ donors in 2020.

The award has been instituted in the name of Suraj Nehera of the Ganjam district, whose heart, kidney and eyes gave lives to six others. Nehera had died in a road accident in Surat.

The chief minister also honours the next of kin of organ donors on World Organ Donation Day on August 13 every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On