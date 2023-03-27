Crematoriums overcharging people for wood, say corporators

LUCKNOW People are being overcharged for wood at Bhaisakund, Gulala Ghat, and Alambagh crematoriums, said BJP corporator Rekha Roshni and former corporator Ranjit Singh in a letter to municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh.

Municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh urged to look into issue (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The contractors are charging ₹750-to- ₹850 per quintal against the fixed rates of ₹550 per quintal. Those who argue with them are not given wood by the contractor. In such a situation, they have to bring the wood from other places,” said former BJP corporator Ranjit Singh.

Following the letter from BJP corporators Rekha Roshni and Ranjit Singh, a committee has been formed by the municipal commissioner to look into the issue. Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey, ADM (F&R), chief finance and accounts officer, and chief engineer LMC are the members of the committee. “We are looking at the market rates of wood to decide the final price of the wood at the cremation grounds of Lucknow,” said additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The contractors are asking authorities to increase the rate in the range of ₹750 to 850 per quintal. The LMC administration has been unable to take any action in this regard. Instead of giving relief to the common man and acting against the contractors, the LMC is planning to increase the rate of firewood for dead bodies at Bhaisakund, Gulala Ghat, and Alambagh crematoriums,” said Ranjit Singh.

On the other hand, wood sellers at the cremation ground say that this has been their traditional business. They are unhappy that the LMC has started fixing the rates of wood. In the past, LMC used to supply them with the wood but now, they have to get it from the open market and the rates have shot up there. This is why there has been a demand to fix the rate of wood at ₹850 per quintal. In the past few days, the non-availability of firewood for dead bodies forced the people coming to Bhaisakund to make arrangements for wood from other places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}