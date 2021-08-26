Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Crime branch produces chargesheet in 32 lakh fraud case in Jammu

The Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday produced a chargesheet against a man, who had allegedly duped three women of ₹32 lakh on the pretext of selling them plots
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The case against the accused has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT FILE)

The Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday produced a chargesheet against a man, who had allegedly duped three women of 32 lakh on the pretext of selling them plots.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Kishtwar, presently putting up at Tawi Vihar in Sidhra, Jammu.

He has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code for his involvement in misappropriating 32 lakh from the complainants by offering them sale of a piece of land measuring three kanals, near the railway station in Bajalta, at a cost of 10 lakh per kanal in 2013.

The chargesheet was produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Jammu, for judicial determination. The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by Rubina Bhat, wife of Abdul Manan Bhat, Arsh Bhat, wife of Umar Khan of Sidhra Nagrota, and Arooj Aleem Beig, wife of Aleem Beigh of Ambphala in Jammu.

The complainants had alleged that they were in search of a piece of land in Sidhra or Bajalta area and in the process, they met the accused who offered them land near the railway station Pargalta, Bajalta, and paid him 32 lakh. However, after receiving the entire payment, the accused started avoiding the complainants on one pretext or the other and didn’t give them the possession of the land nor did he return the money.

It was further alleged that accused Mohammad Iqbal gave them cheques of different amounts from time to time in 2015 but all the cheques were dishonoured by the respective banks due to insufficient funds.

