Vadodara, Criminals do not have any religion or caste, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday while asserting that police will become "Lord Hanuman" to safeguard citizens. Criminals have no caste, religion, says Gujarat Dy CM at police command centre inauguration

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Vadodara City Police Command and Control Centre as part of the state police's Network for Technology Enabled Rapid Assurance and Monitoring project.

"There is no religion or caste for criminals. Gujarat police is determined to nab anti-social elements in the state. If any criminal disturbs citizens, the police will become Lord Hanuman to save people," he said.

Sanghavi also reviewed the CCTV and traffic network here along with the state's in charge Director General of Police KLN Rao and city police commissioner Narasimha Komar.

Under the police's Video Integration & State Wide Advanced Security initiative, a state-of-the-art CCTV network has been established in Vadodara. It integrates 2,608 cameras of Vadodara police and 7,000 private cameras, helping in faster crime detection and enhancing the sense of safety among citizens, Sanghavi said.

"In the future, this camera network will be integrated with artificial intelligence-based technologies such as facial recognition and number plate recognition. These steps will act as force multipliers for the police and help in quickly identifying criminals," the Deputy CM added.

Praising police for continuous service and dedication to public safety, Sanghavi said projects worth crores have been implemented for police housing, jail facilities, and police station development keeping their welfare in mind.

He also mentioned several development projects for Vadodara district.

Important projects like bridges over the Narmada River and improvements in rural roads will benefit the local population, he said while urging citizens to protect these facilities and contribute to keeping the city clean, safe, and developed.

The Gujarat government has sanctioned development projects costing ₹538 crore for Vadodara, he said.

During the day, he also inaugurated a modern ₹4.12 crore building housing the Public Trust Registration office and the Joint Charity Commissioner's office, the release said.

The G-plus-2 structure has a total area of 1211.21 square metres with several facilities. including a courtroom, waiting area and conference room, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.