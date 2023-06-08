Plant seeds that require less water, keep animals hydrated: UPCAR advises farmers

LUCKNOW The ‘Crop Weather Watch Group’ under the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR), on Wednesday, released a series of recommendations for crop and fish farmers and animal rearers of the state, keeping in mind the weather forecasts for the next few days.

The CWWG studied the weather forecasts up till June 13, and issued instructions based on the same for the farmers based in all regions of Uttar Pradesh. It mentions that dust storms are to be expected in certain regions with a fluctuation in temperatures within 2-3 degrees centigrade.

The report advised crop and fruit farmers to plant seeds that require less water irrigation, and to prefer refined seeds over coarse ones in their yields, among other suggestions for specific crop yields -- including rice, maize, arhar (pigeon pea), and sugarcane. Animal rearers and breeders have been warned that high temperatures might result in dehydration in animals and thus, minerals and vitamins need to be incorporated in their diets.

Animals should be fed fresh greens rather than dried up fodder as they those can be harmful for their health. Most importantly, animal husbandry farmers were asked to be cautious of Lumpy Skin Disease. They have been advised to keep their animals in shaded areas during afternoons.

The recommendations from the CWWG also said that fish farmers should take good care of ponds, or set in motion plans to create more man-made water bodies in association with the state fisheries department, so that fish yield for the next summer can be counted upon.

This meeting was the third of the CWWG this year. It was led by director general of the UPCAR in the presence of other scientists specialising in agriculture and weather patterns.

