Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Crops on 0.2 million hectares damaged in the state
others

Crops on 0.2 million hectares damaged in the state

PUNE Incessant rain over a period of five days saw crops spread over 0
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:32 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Incessant rain over a period of five days saw crops spread over 0.2 million hectares damaged, as per information provided by the state agriculture department. The number is expected to go higher as the department is still gathering information.

Already, the Kharif crop suffered damage due to the late arrival of the rain, however, things have now become worse with the spells of heavy rainfall.

In Pune district, 420 villages and 1,019 farmers have suffered crop damage. The rice crop on 3,910 hectares has been completely damaged, as per the Pune district administration.

Due to the heavy downpours, the fertile layer of soil (top layer) has been washed away on 717 hectares of farm land, as per the authorities.

Crop damage has been reported from Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Wardha and Konkan.

In Kolhapur, crops on 63,420 hectares have been impacted by the heavy rains. In Vidarbha crops on 66,000 hectares, and in Parbhani, crops on 34,000 hectares have been damaged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP