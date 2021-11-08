CRPF jawan from Bihar killed in Sukma fratricide

One of the four CRPF jawans killed in an incident of fratricide in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district Monday morning hailed from Bhojpur district in Bihar and was to visit home on November 14, his kin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajmani Kumar Yadav, 33, is survived by mother Ramrato Devi, wife Rinki Devi, three sons and two daughters.

Rinki said she had a talk with her husband over a video call late Sunday evening. “He told me he would come on November 14. He showed me a bag purchased by him for his mother and asked me what I wanted,” Rinki said, fighting tears.

Rajmani’s nephew Bunty said his uncle got married in 2006 and joined the CRPF in 2011.

Rajmani’s father was a sub-inspector. He died in a road accident while on a patrol in Araria a few years ago

Bunty’s father Manjay Yadav is also in police, posted as hawaldar in Katihar district.

The family’s native village is Samardah in Bhojpur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}