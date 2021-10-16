CRPF jawan injured in minor explosion near train at Raipur station

A jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning in a blast that took place in a special train carrying CRPF personnel to Jammu, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Prashant Agarwal, in a statement said that a minor explosion took place in a special train which was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha), at Raipur railway station around 6:30 am.

Senior officials, including medical staff, rushed to the spot after the incident.

“A jawan, Chouhan Vikas Laxman, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital while three others suffered minor injuries,” said the SP.

Police said that the explosion took place during the shifting of a container carrying detonators inside the train.

“The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place,” said SP Agrawal.