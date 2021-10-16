Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / CRPF jawan injured in minor explosion near train at Raipur station
others

CRPF jawan injured in minor explosion near train at Raipur station

The train, which was carrying jawans to Jammu, was being loaded with containers carrying detonators when the explosion took place
The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 11:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning in a blast that took place in a special train carrying CRPF personnel to Jammu, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Prashant Agarwal, in a statement said that a minor explosion took place in a special train which was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha), at Raipur railway station around 6:30 am.

Senior officials, including medical staff, rushed to the spot after the incident.

“A jawan, Chouhan Vikas Laxman, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital while three others suffered minor injuries,” said the SP.

Police said that the explosion took place during the shifting of a container carrying detonators inside the train.

“The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place,” said SP Agrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K police claims to have trapped top Lashkar commander in Pulwama district

Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

Fire at furniture godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 40 godowns charred

Five from state held for killing Goa parking attendant
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP