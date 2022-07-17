Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByPTI

“At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

