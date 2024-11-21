Cruise service from Varanasi to Prayagraj to enhance Mahakumbh experience

Plans are afoot to introduce an exciting cruise service from Varanasi to Prayagraj ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Sangam city on December 13. This is in preparation for the traditional start of the 45-day religious fair, which will begin with the bathing festival of ‘Paush Purnima’ on January 13, 2025, marking the official commencement of the once-in-12-year mega event. Ganga chowki ghat in Varanasi. (File)

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has already sent a proposal to the district magistrate of Varanasi for approval in this regard, and a decision is anticipated soon. If all proceeds as planned, the Nishadraj Cruise liner, equipped with ultra-modern amenities, is expected to arrive in Prayagraj via waterways by December 5, informed officials.

Efforts are also underway to bring the Alaknanda and Vivekananda cruise liners, which are poised to become major attractions during the 45-day mega religious fair, they added.

The Nishadraj Cruise liner is planned to be showcased during the Prime Minister’s visit, reflecting the seamless blend of tradition and modernity in the Mahakumbh preparations. Following the anticipated approval from the district magistrate of Varanasi, the cruise operator is expected to commence preparations to send the vessel to Prayagraj. The mela authority aims to have the cruise liner operational by early December, said officials.

The cruise liners set to feature in the Mahakumbh are fully air-conditioned, pollution-free, and powered by electric engines, ensuring an eco-friendly experience. The ‘Nishadraj Cruise liner’ can comfortably accommodate over 100 passengers, offering excellent onboard amenities, including dining options and LED displays for enhanced viewing. Passengers can enjoy live views of iconic sites like the Sangam, historic temples, religious landmarks, and Akharas during their journey.

ADM (Mela) Vivek Chaturvedi said that meticulous preparations are underway to facilitate the arrival and operation of these ultra-modern cruise liners. He said, “Security arrangements, including special SPG squads, are also being ensured to guarantee a safe and seamless experience for all visitors. These cruises promise to be a unique blend of spirituality and luxury, adding a remarkable dimension to Mahakumbh-2025.”