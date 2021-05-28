CSIR-NCL principal scientist Prasad appointed director of CeNS

PUNE BLV Prasad, senior principal scientist from the Physical and Materials Chemistry (PMC) division of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune, has been chosen as director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru.

CeNS is an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Presently, Prasad is working as chairman of the CSIR-NCL division. He had his schooling and early education in Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh. He obtained a master’s in Science and PhD in Chemistry from Hyderabad Central University. After two post-doctoral stints, one at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, and the second at the Kansas State University, United States, he joined CSIR-NCL in 2003. His department actively works in the general area of material synthesis and in particular nanoparticles and nanoscale materials.

Prasad has been recognised with several awards that include the most recent Prof CNR Rao national prize for Chemical research, MRSI-ICSC Materials Science Annual Prize for 2020, a Young Career Award from the DST Nano Mission, a bronze medal from the Chemical Research Society of India in 2013, and the Raman Research Fellowship (CSIR) in 2012. He was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London) in 2016.