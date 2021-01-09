Culling begins at five poultry farms to contain bird flu spread in Haryana’s Panchkula district

The Panchkula district administration started culling an estimated 1.66 lakh birds at five poultry farms in the Barwala belt of the district on Saturday a day after samples sent tested positive for avian flu.

“We have formed five teams for the poultry farms in the infected zone. The teams have been provided with support staff and police protection. The culling is being carried out in all five farms,” said Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Ahuja.

Culling started at Sidharth Poultry Farm at Kheri village in Raipur Rani in the afternoon. “We couldn’t start in the morning as the logistics and support staff were being put in place in these areas,” he said.

On Friday evening, after it was confirmed that the large-scale deaths of birds at poultry farms in the Barwala belt were due to avian influenza, the Haryana government declared the outbreak, turning the area within a kilometre of the two epicentres as infected zone and 1-10km as surveillance zone.

The five affected farms are Siddharth, Narender, Naveen and Sunil farms in Kheri village and Nature in Dhandalwar, Ganauli.

So far, more than 4.37 lakh poultry birds have died in the area over the past month.

ALLOW VACCINATION OF BIRDS: POULTRY FARM OWNERS

Poultry farmers have demanded that birds in farms that have been affected by the disease only should be culled.

“The administration should restrict culling to farms where the tests have come out positive. The government should allow for the vaccination of birds like most other countries. Indonesia and Vietnam have developed the vaccine as it can protect the industry from outbreaks. The H5N8 virus shows no harm to humans and poultry can be saved by vaccination. If the government cannot provide immediate vaccination, the same can be imported,” said Rajesh Singla, a poultry farm owner.