Culture is preserved through art & music: U.P. governor at Bhatkhande’s 12th convocation

LUCKNOW: The Kala Mandapam auditorium of the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya reverberated with mellifluous sounds of ghunghroo (metallic bells on anklets) and the thaap (beat) of taal (rhythm) on Wednesday as students of Hindustani dance and music delivered enthralling performances on the occasion of the 12th convocation ceremony of the state-run university.

Graduating students, who completed their visharad (three-year course), were feted during the event. Degrees ranging from diplomas to the PhD were awarded at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel said, “Culture is preserved through teachings of music and art… The goals of aspiring artists should be taken just as seriously as academic interests.” She also urged the university to create an alumni association for the institution.

Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kathak dancer Puru Dadheech attended the event as the chief guest. In her address, she praised the institution, which started with just seven teachers and 13 students in 1926, and is not only training Indian but also foreign students at present.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob was also among the dignitaries who graced the convocation. Addressing the gathering during the event, Jacob congratulated the institution on getting recognised as a national university by the University Grants Commission earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, the event began with a devotional music presentation by students from the university. Subsequently, the governor officially declared the ceremony open and launched the ‘Bharatiya Kalakar’ catalogue book put together by the university.

On the day, three PhD researchers, who studied dance and percussion, were awarded their degrees. This was followed by prize distribution. Later, the governor gave certificates and awards to 47 university students and 22 school students for dance, music, and instrumentals. Prithvi Singh, a master’s student of Performing Arts, clinched eight gold medals and awards for Kathak. This was the highest count of awards secured by a student. He also gave the concluding performance of the event.

School children from Classes 7th to 12th were also felicitated for winning different dance and music competitions conducted by the university authorities. Children from City Montessori School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, among others, were among those recognised. A total of 25 high school students from Nari Shiksha Niketan Inter College invited by the governor were also presented with books and stationary items.

Mandavi Singh to be new Bhatkhande varsity VC

Mandavi Singh will soon take over as the new vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande University. She is expected to report to Lucknow by the end of November. Singh is currently engaged with a project at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies in Shimla. She has also served as a professor of Kathak at Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh, where she completed two terms as vice-chancellor.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor post fell vacant after the governor sacked Shruti Shadolikar Katkar in December 2020. She was already under suspension since July 31, 2020, for alleged financial and administrative irregularities. Presently, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has been holding additional charge of the role. He will hold the office until Singh takes over.