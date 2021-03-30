Home / Cities / Others / Curfew, no-mask violations net PMC Rs1,52,500 in fines in 2 days
others

Curfew, no-mask violations net PMC Rs1,52,500 in fines in 2 days

Pune is under a curfew from 8pm to 7 am, after orders from the municipal commissioner
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:47 PM IST
HT Image

Pune is under a curfew from 8pm to 7 am, after orders from the municipal commissioner.

All public places (except for essential services), are ordered closed before 8 pm. The orders are in place from the midnight of March 27. Pune police have taken action against 271 people on March 28 and March 29, for breaking the curfew time and not wearing masks. The police have collected fines of Rs1,52,500 from these violators.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have also been conducting inspections to check on adherence to Covid norms. PMC has taken action against 24 restaurants in the last two days. A total of 207 citizens have been fined by PMC officials for not wearing masks.

“On Monday, action has been taken against 19 shop- owners for not wearing masks and a lack of social distancing, on the Pune-Satara road. The area is under the Dhankawadi-Sahakar nagar ward office,” said senior health inspector Raju Dullam.

PMC has also acted against shopping malls and retail outlets for not following norms. Action has been taken against 46 such establishments between March 28 and March 29. Most of these violations have taken place in the Ahmednagar road ward office area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Of the 9,873 Covid-19 deaths reported from Pune district, 69% have been men

36% of Pune district’s Covid tests conducted using RAT method

First-person account: In search of a hospital bed for an 81-year old Covid+ father

Bombay HC notice to UK embassy over pending appeal against resident

Despite the restrictions the number of Covid patients in the city has been surging. According to the PMC health report, 3,226 tested positive on March 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP