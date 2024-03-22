Tension prevailed in Barhya Buzurg village of Gorakhpur after a 42-year-old man who had been detained for misbehaving with a 5-year-old Dalit girl died in police custody on Thursday. Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension (pic for representation)

The deceased was identified as Vinay Pandey. Soon after his condition worsened, he was rushed to the Gola community health centre where he was declared dead. Angry villagers blocked Chand crossing road against the alleged police high handedness.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover confirmed that Vinay Pandey was detained by the police over allegations of misbehavior with the Dalit girl. The family denied the police claim.

Brother of the deceased Chandra Parkash Pandey claimed his brother Vinay was arrested from a medical store where he was purchasing medicine for high blood pressure.

He claimed that Vinay had informed the police of vomiting and headache, but police personnel did not permit him to take medicine. He claimed that Vinay succumbed to injuries caused due to police manhandling.

He said their neighbours are Dalit and would release water in his field. He claimed Vinay had objected to this and this led to him being implicated. Sub judicial magistrate Bansgaon has announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased. On the complaint of Vinay’s brother, police have registered FIR against police station in-charge Gola and three cops deployed at the sugar mill police post.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said inquiry has been ordered under supervision of SP South to probe allegations of police negligence.

