 Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 22, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Tension in Barhya Buzurg village as man dies in police custody after alleged misbehavior incident. Villagers protest against police. Investigation ongoing.

Tension prevailed in Barhya Buzurg village of Gorakhpur after a 42-year-old man who had been detained for misbehaving with a 5-year-old Dalit girl died in police custody on Thursday.

Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension (pic for representation)
Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension (pic for representation)

The deceased was identified as Vinay Pandey. Soon after his condition worsened, he was rushed to the Gola community health centre where he was declared dead. Angry villagers blocked Chand crossing road against the alleged police high handedness.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover confirmed that Vinay Pandey was detained by the police over allegations of misbehavior with the Dalit girl. The family denied the police claim.

Brother of the deceased Chandra Parkash Pandey claimed his brother Vinay was arrested from a medical store where he was purchasing medicine for high blood pressure.

He claimed that Vinay had informed the police of vomiting and headache, but police personnel did not permit him to take medicine. He claimed that Vinay succumbed to injuries caused due to police manhandling.

He said their neighbours are Dalit and would release water in his field. He claimed Vinay had objected to this and this led to him being implicated. Sub judicial magistrate Bansgaon has announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased. On the complaint of Vinay’s brother, police have registered FIR against police station in-charge Gola and three cops deployed at the sugar mill police post.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said inquiry has been ordered under supervision of SP South to probe allegations of police negligence.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Custodial death in Gorakhpur village fans tension
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On