Cyber frauds: High Court seeks detailed data of 1 year

The Allahabad High Court directed SP (cyber cell) Lucknow to file his personal affidavit mentioning therein the number of FIRs registered in cyber frauds in the state within a year, the current status of investigation, the number of fraudulent withdrawals, the money recovered to the victim and the efforts being made to control these types of fraudulent activities.

Further, the superintendent of police (Crime/Cyber Cell) Prayagraj, was also directed to provide a complete chart mentioning similar details regarding online frauds committed in the district in the last one year.

Justice SK Yadav passed the order in a bail application filed by one Neeraj Mandal alias Rakesh who was arrested in a matter related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the bank account of a retired Judge of High Court, for which an FIR was registered on December 8, 2020, at Cantt police station in Prayagraj.

The court said the police authorities were not making serious efforts in controlling these types of fraudulent activities.

“After hearing the submissions of learned counsels for both the sides, the Court is not satisfied with the efforts being made by the police authorities with regard to fraudulent withdrawal of money prevailing around the district as well as the state level. The Court is of the view that it is a crime against the society and the police authorities are not making serious efforts in controlling these types of fraudulent activities,” observed the bench while directing SP (cyber cell), Lucknow and Prayagraj to file their personal affidavits in the case.

The court while fixing July 9 as the next date of hearing directed SP (Cyber cell), Prayagraj and SHO of Cantt police station to remain present on the date.