Interrogation of the four cyber conmen, who were arrested for duping a woman into transferring ₹1.48 crores by digitally arresting her, has revealed that they had set up a studio inside their home in Delhi that looked like a top cop office. The conmen, dressed like a police officer, used to sit there and scare people on video calls, said police. Cyber frauds used fake police station to dupe innocents (Pic for representation)

The victim Kakolidas Gupta, wife of an IFS officer, has informed police that she received a call from a staff of a courier company and then a man posing as Mumbai crime branch official called her.

The conmen told police that the kingpin of the gang Dev Rai who lived in sector -8 of Dwarika had made a studio inside his house which looked exactly like a police officer’s office. Roy used to make video calls to victims from this studio. The other members of the gang also used to dress up like cops and sit in the background of the studio. The victim used to believe Roy who posed as Mumbai crime branch official and they were duped into depositing cash in the bank accounts given by Roy.

Police officials said that investigations till now indicate that Dev Roy has fled to Nepal. Police will soon apply for a non-bailable warrant against Roy.

A team of cops had gone to Delhi in search of Roy but he had fled by then, said police. On May 8, cops at the cyber police station under inspector Rajiv Tiwari arrested four members of the gang from different cities of U.P. and Delhi. The accused were identified as Nitlesh Kumar, 22, of Shahjahanpur, Rajesh Kumar Mandal, 51, of Noida, Rama aka Chetan Kumar 42 and Nishant Roy of New Delhi. Nishant’s father and kingpin of the gang Dev Roy aka Rana Roy who operated from Bangkok as well has now fled to Nepal, police said.

The arrests happened after an FIR of ‘digital house arrest’ was registered under IT Act and other relevant sections of IPC at the Cyber Police Station on April 26. This FIR was registered by a woman Kakoli Dasgupta from Prayagraj who said she had been duped of ₹1.48 crores.