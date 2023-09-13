Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Cyber thugs busted in Lucknow for fake insurance claims

Cyber thugs busted in Lucknow for fake insurance claims

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 09:13 PM IST

The case came to light when VM Joshi from Maharashtra filed a complaint with the cyber police, alleging that the perpetrators had fabricated a counterfeit death certificate.

LUCKNOW City’s cyber police unit arrested two men on Wednesday for their involvement in a scheme to unlawfully claim benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jeewan Jyoti Beema Scheme. The accused have been identified as -- Sooraj Mani from Ghazipur and Nagendra Pal from Kakori.

Representative photo (HT File)

The two men were in possession of incriminating evidence -- including two mobile phones, a laptop, and a CPU. Upon interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in similar criminal activities over the past several years.

The case came to light when VM Joshi from Maharashtra filed a complaint with the cyber police, alleging that the perpetrators had fabricated a counterfeit death certificate and submitted it to India First Life Insurance Company in pursuit of a death claim for a policy.

The cyber police diligently investigated the matter, leading them to a website where the culprits had submitted numerous fraudulent claims. Employing advanced cyber techniques and digital tracking, the police successfully traced the suspects and subsequently apprehended them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scheme
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP