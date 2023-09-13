Cyber thugs busted in Lucknow for fake insurance claims

LUCKNOW City’s cyber police unit arrested two men on Wednesday for their involvement in a scheme to unlawfully claim benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jeewan Jyoti Beema Scheme. The accused have been identified as -- Sooraj Mani from Ghazipur and Nagendra Pal from Kakori.

The two men were in possession of incriminating evidence -- including two mobile phones, a laptop, and a CPU. Upon interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in similar criminal activities over the past several years.

The case came to light when VM Joshi from Maharashtra filed a complaint with the cyber police, alleging that the perpetrators had fabricated a counterfeit death certificate and submitted it to India First Life Insurance Company in pursuit of a death claim for a policy.

The cyber police diligently investigated the matter, leading them to a website where the culprits had submitted numerous fraudulent claims. Employing advanced cyber techniques and digital tracking, the police successfully traced the suspects and subsequently apprehended them.

