Cycling drive held in Bokaro to promote fitness

Promoting fitness, active mobility and environmental sustainability, a cycling initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of riders from across Bokaro and nearby areas on Sunday morning. Aligned with the nationwide Fit India Movement, the initiative is aimed to encourage citizens to adopt cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transport while strengthening community engagement. People participate in a cycling campaign in Bokaro. (HT Photo)

Participants covered a 14-km route through key city junctions under well-coordinated arrangements for safety, drinking water and medical support. Officials of the Bokaro Steel Plant said that such initiatives play a vital role in building awareness around healthier lifestyles and sustainable urban mobility.

Director in-charge of BSL Priya Ranjan said, “This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting fitness and encouraging people to adopt cycling as a sustainable mode of transport.” Executive Director (HR) Rajshree Banerjee added, “The enthusiastic participation shows growing awareness towards health and well-being, and such events help strengthen community bonding.”

Amid the strong turnout, winners across categories reflected the competitive spirit of the event, with Ritik securing the top position in Men Below 14, Sushant in Men 14–30, Amit in Men 30–50 and Krishan in Men Above 50, while in the women’s categories Samiksha emerged winner in Below 14, Lakshmi in 14–30, Pooja in 30–50 and Varuna in Above 50, and Shaurya was recognised as the youngest participant.

The event concluded on an encouraging note, with organisers expressing hope that such efforts will inspire more people to integrate cycling into their daily routines, paving the way for a healthier and greener urban environment.