Cyclone watch: Low- pressure area in Arabian Sea forecast to develop into storm by May 16

PUNE As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Thursday morning.

This low-pressure area is likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep by May 14 morning and concentrate into a depression over the same region by May 15, intensifying into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

As per the met department, this depression is likely to move north-north-westwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by the evening of May 18, as per officials.

“Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rain fall at isolated places is very likely on May 15; and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few paces on May 16 and May 17 is forecast,” said IMD officials.

Met officials said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph i0s likely along south Maharashtra and Goa coasts on May 15.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD, said that four divisions of Maharashtra will witness light to moderate rainfall.

“In Konkan and Goa, there are chances of heavy rainfall after May 15. Ghat areas in Madhya Maharashtra will also experience heavy rainfall on and after May 15. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will also be experiencing rainfall till May 16, with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds,” said Kashyapi.

As per the weather department, Pune during this time, will witness cloudy weather towards evening and light rain with thunderstorms and lightning till May 18.

Pune on Thursday reported a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra on Thursday was reported at Chandrapur, at 42.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.