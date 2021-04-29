Damage to underground cables blamed for regular power cuts in Mundhwa, Kharadi

PUNE After Sangvi in the western part of Pune, some areas in east Pune, Mundhwa and Kharadi, are also experiencing frequent power outages.

The main reason, residents say, is a lack of coordination between the PMC and the Maharashtra state Electrical Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Under the Mundhwa sub-division, MSEDCL supplies electricity to Keshavnagar, Mundhwa gaon, Magarpatta, Loknagar vasti, Koregaon park road, and the Sade Satra Nali areas. There are a total 33,000 residents who get power supply from 30 different low-tension and high-tension underground cables.

Over the last few days, people have been facing power failure problems frequently. Given it is summer, residents are facing very annoying conditions staying at home.

As per MSEDCL statistics, 85 underground electrical cables have been damaged over the last one year

Sheetal Kanoje, a resident of Plenum Park society, Keshavnagar, said, “It is a very difficult situation to stay at home without electricity. We have had power cuts more than thrice a week, of almost one-to-two hours, either in the afternoon or late evening.”

Vishal Bhosale, an IT professional from Magarpatta city said, “Our online work is hampered due to the power cuts. Lot of IT professionals are living in Magarpatta. MSEDCL should know that due to lockdown, all IT professionals are working from home. We cannot tell our clients or bosses that there is a problem with electricity. We consider Pune a smart city, but have to struggle to get uninterrupted power supply.”

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, of MSEDCL said, “We are trying to supply uninterrupted power supply to citizens, but, sometimes, it becomes difficult due to the damage to underground electricity cables. We are insisting PMC officials depute officers who can coordinate with MSEDCL before digging for any development work. Our officials would have to rush to spots at night to restore electricity. It takes some time to identify the spot.”

He added, “If PMC officials tell in advance about development work, we will take measures to use another source to supply power to local residents.”

The PMC has started road and drainage work. Besides that, PMC allows private mobile companies to lay down underground cables. The corporation is utilising the lockdown period to complete development works by May.

VG Kulkarni, chief superintendent Engineer of PMC, said, “We have started development work in different areas. Therefore, there may be some incidents of damaging electrical cables. However, we have given strict instructions to contractor and road officials to monitor work and report to MSEDCL officials to avoid interruption of power supply.”