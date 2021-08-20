Danapur-Maner-Bihta stretch of NH 30 set for new makeover

PATNA

The road construction department (RCD) will strengthen and maintain the Danapur-Bihta stretch of national highway (NH) 30 via Maner for which the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has created a new alignment, a senior official said.

The NHAI has notified the new alignment for NH-30 connecting Bailey Road from Saguna More to Bihta via Danapur railway station and Neora and is widening it as a four-lane road. It will be linked to the upcoming the civilian airport at Bihta through an elevated corridor.

The NHAI, which used to maintain Danapur-Bihta stretch of Patna-Ara road, handed over its possession to the RCD in June and asked to maintain it as per its requirement. The state government often locked horns with NHAI for maintenance of the road, as it was in the process of finalising new alignment of the NH30.

RCD’s additional chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena said the department has proposed to develop the existing seven-metre road from Danapur to Bihta via Maner as a 10-metre wide boulevard with pavements in keeping with future traffic load on it. “The road is being strengthened as it will connect to the proposed Greenfield bridge on river Ganga from Shepur in Patna to Dighwara in Saran, being built as part of the Patna’s ring road project,” said Meena.

It will be the sixth bridge on the river Ganga in Patna.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has already allocated a sum of ₹3,000 crore to build the bridge under the Prime Minister’s special package to Bihar. It will be a key component of the larger ring road project for Patna and other cities in the north of river Ganga.

A senior official of the RCD said the department has prepared to a detailed project report (DPR) to strengthen the road at the cost of ₹50 crore. The road is also important as it connects to a religiously important tourist place of Maner Sharif Dargah, once an ancient centre of Sufism in the eastern India. “Thousands of people from India and abroad visit the place every year,” he said.