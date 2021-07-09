Darbhanga blast: Court extends NIA remand for arrested accused

PATNA

A special court in Patna on Friday remanded two accused arrested earlier in connection with the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till July 16, public prosecutor (PP) in the case said.

According to PP Manoj Kumar Singh, NIA sought 10-day custody of Imran Malik and Nasir Khan for interrogation, but the court granted eight days. Imran and Nasir were produced before the court on Friday amid heavy security.

A third arrested accused, Haji Salim, could not be produced before the court because of his illness. He was produced via video conferencing and the court sent him to the judicial custody for July 23, Singh said.

On July 3, the special court had sent Imran and Nasir into NIA remand for seven days while another accused, Mohammad Kafeel, was remanded to NIA custody for six days.

All three were taken to New Delhi for interrogation by the NIA.

Salim was remanded into judicial custody and sent to Beur jail. He was earlier admitted to a Patna hospital after he was complained of prostate problems for which he is now being treated at Beur jail hospital.

Imran and Nasir were arrested from Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Praesh on July 2.

On June 17, a low-intensity blast had taken place inside a bundle of clothes that had arrived at Darbhanga railway station from Secunderabad.