Darbhanga blast: Two accused sent to judicial custody till July 23
Darbhanga blast: Two accused sent to judicial custody till July 23

PATNA Two accused arrested earlier for the June 17 Darbhanga station parcel blast and remanded to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) were on Friday sent to Beur jail in judicial custody by a special court in Patna, the public prosecutor in the case said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PATNA

On July 9, Imran Malik and Nasir Khan were remanded to eight-day custody of the NIA, which ended Friday.

Public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Malik and Khan have been sent to judicial custody till July 23. The NIA will also produce two other arrested accused, Haji Salim and Kafeel, on the same date.”

The NIA had arrested four persons in the case.

On June 17, a minor blast took place inside a parcel of clothes at Darbhanga railway station. No one was injured. The consignment was booked from Secunderbad railway station.

Malik and Khan were arrested from Nampally in Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2.

The NIA has claimed they have terror links and had planned to detonate a blast on the moving train.

