Darbhanga ‘kathavachak’ arrested in POCSO case, sent to judicial custody

Police on Saturday arrested a local kathavachak (a religious preacher), Shravan Das alias Shravan Thakur, in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. Shravan Das alias Shravan Thakur

A POCSO special court later remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody and he was sent him to the Darbhanga jail, court officials said.

The case was registered at the Mahila police station on December 19, 2025, following a complaint filed by the minor’s mother. Investigators said that the survivor alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and later refused to go through with it. The victim was also forced for abortion, according to the complaint.

The FIR also names another man, Ram Udit Das alias Mauni, as an accused. However, he is still absconding. Both are residents of Padri village under Biraul police station limits and were staying at their current address at Ramjanaki Temple in Pachadhi Chhavani, ward number 42, within Laheriasarai police station area.

Court records show that Shravan Das had earlier moved an anticipatory bail plea on January 7 before the POCSO court, which was listed for hearing on January 17 but could not be taken up due to advocates abstaining from work following a condolence meeting of the District Bar Association. With his arrest, the anticipatory bail application became infructuous. Legal sources said the accused may seek regular bail as per procedure.

After this incident came to light, there is a sharp reaction in religious and social circles of the area.