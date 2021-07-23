Darbhanga parcel blast: judicial custody of accused extended till Aug 6

PATNA

All four accused arrested for the June 17 Darbhanga parcel blast were on Friday sent to judicial custody till August 6, the public prosecutor (PP) in the case said.

PP Manoj Kumar Singh said the four accused, Haji Salim Kashim, Kafeel, Imran Malik and Nasir Khan, were produced through video conference before a special court in Patna, which sent them to judicial custody till August 6.

Haji Salim, who had earlier complained of prostate problems, was brought to IGIMS hospital for tests.

On June 17, a minor blast took place inside a bundle of clothes at Darbhanga railway station. The consignment was booked from Secunderbad railway station.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed the accused have terror links and had planned to detonate a blast on the moving train.

Malik and Nasir were arrested from Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 21.