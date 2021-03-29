Home / Cities / Others / ‘Dastardly act’: Srinagar Mayor condemns militant attack in J-K’s Sopore
others

A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed after militants opened fire inside the municipal council office in Sopore
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu termed Monday’s militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore a “dastardly act”.

A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed while another councillor got injured after militants opened fire inside the municipal council office in Sopore on Monday afternoon.

“Strongly condemn the dastardly attack in Sopore where a Municipal Committee Councillor and a Policeman have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen,” Mattu tweeted.

Locals said that unidentified militants barged into a building at Sopore that houses the office of municipal council among other business establishments. The militants opened fire on the councillors and policemen outside one of the rooms of the council when a meeting of the councillors was underway.

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and policeman Shafkat Nazir Khan were killed while another councillor, Shamas din Peer, sustained bullet injuries. Militants fled from the spot soon after the attack.

“Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow,” tweeted a police spokesman.

Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said that a local and a foreign militant were involved in the attack.

Soon after the attack, the police launched a search operation in the area to track the attackers and established several nakas on the roads.

Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

“News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured,” tweeted NC vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

