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Dastkar Haat holds solidarity fair to help artisans

Organisers said the initiative is focused on direct support to the affected craft persons through sales and community participation.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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NEW DELHI: Nearly three weeks after a massive fire gutted 42 stalls at the Nature Bazaar in Dastkar Haat in south Delhi, impacting 26 artisan groups, a “Solidarity Bazaar” is being organised to help affected families rebuild their livelihoods, the organisers said on Thursday.

The 12-day bazaar, which kicked off on Wednesday at the Dastkar Haat in Chhattarpur, will continue till April 20. (HT photo)

The 12-day bazaar, which kicked off on Wednesday at the Dastkar Haat in Chhattarpur, will continue till April 20. The organisers said that it brings together over 90 artisans showcasing handcrafted apparel, home décor, pottery, accessories and natural wellness products, along with a curated food court featuring regional cuisines.

The fire broke out on the morning of March 15, gutting 42 stalls, resulting in the loss of inventory, including clothing, carpets, and handicrafts. No one was injured in the incident.

Organisers said the initiative is focused on direct support to the affected craft persons through sales and community participation. At least 20 of the 26 affected artisan groups have returned to participate, attempting to restart work despite the large scale of losses.

Visitors can engage directly with artisans, many of whom have re-created collections in a short span or brought whatever could be salvaged, the organisers said, adding that the response has been encouraging, with steady footfall and support from returning patrons.

The initiative also highlights the vulnerability of traditional craft communities that depend heavily on seasonal exhibitions and physical marketplaces for income, they said.

 
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