Dastkar Haat holds solidarity fair to help artisans

NEW DELHI: Nearly three weeks after a massive fire gutted 42 stalls at the Nature Bazaar in Dastkar Haat in south Delhi, impacting 26 artisan groups, a “Solidarity Bazaar” is being organised to help affected families rebuild their livelihoods, the organisers said on Thursday.

The 12-day bazaar, which kicked off on Wednesday at the Dastkar Haat in Chhattarpur, will continue till April 20. (HT photo)

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The 12-day bazaar, which kicked off on Wednesday at the Dastkar Haat in Chhattarpur, will continue till April 20. The organisers said that it brings together over 90 artisans showcasing handcrafted apparel, home décor, pottery, accessories and natural wellness products, along with a curated food court featuring regional cuisines.

The fire broke out on the morning of March 15, gutting 42 stalls, resulting in the loss of inventory, including clothing, carpets, and handicrafts. No one was injured in the incident.

Organisers said the initiative is focused on direct support to the affected craft persons through sales and community participation. At least 20 of the 26 affected artisan groups have returned to participate, attempting to restart work despite the large scale of losses.

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{{^usCountry}} “Craft products are not just made by hands, but by hearts and ancestral memory. The fire wiped out years of hard work and legacy products that cannot be recreated,” said Laila Tyabji, founder of Dastkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Craft products are not just made by hands, but by hearts and ancestral memory. The fire wiped out years of hard work and legacy products that cannot be recreated,” said Laila Tyabji, founder of Dastkar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The bazaar chairperson, Poonam Muttreja, said, “Our artisans are ready to begin again. Every visit and every purchase becomes part of their rebuilding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bazaar chairperson, Poonam Muttreja, said, “Our artisans are ready to begin again. Every visit and every purchase becomes part of their rebuilding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Artisan Chand Mohammed, a 42-year-old resident of Burari who hails from West Bengal, said he suffered losses of lakhs and is grateful that a bazaar is being organised to help people like him. “A lot of people came on day one and bought articles from many of us. At least some of the loss will be recovered through the initiative,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artisan Chand Mohammed, a 42-year-old resident of Burari who hails from West Bengal, said he suffered losses of lakhs and is grateful that a bazaar is being organised to help people like him. “A lot of people came on day one and bought articles from many of us. At least some of the loss will be recovered through the initiative,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Visitors can engage directly with artisans, many of whom have re-created collections in a short span or brought whatever could be salvaged, the organisers said, adding that the response has been encouraging, with steady footfall and support from returning patrons.

The initiative also highlights the vulnerability of traditional craft communities that depend heavily on seasonal exhibitions and physical marketplaces for income, they said.

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