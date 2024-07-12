Dateline Lakhimpur: Flood situation grim, over 2 lakh people hit

The flood situation in Pallia, Nighasan, Gola, Lakhimpur and Dhaurahra tehsils remained grim on Friday even as the water level in almost all major rivers started receding. A villager in Phoolbehar repairing his thatched roof in a flooded village on Friday. (HT Photo)

Despite decreasing waters, hundreds of villages and agricultural fields remained water-logged, and hutments and approach roads muddy.

In Pallia tehsil, vehicular movement on the Bhira-Pallia Road could not be restored even on Friday as a culvert at Atariya was left damaged by the Sharda river. The road was barricaded by the local police for public safety.

Though the flood waters from Pallia town receded on the fifth day, neighbouring villages with agricultural lands remained inundated.

A similar situation prevailed in Nighasan and Lakhimpur tehsils. Phoolbehar and Nakha blocks in Lakhimpur were worst affected by the floods with people taking shelter on National Highway 730.

In Dhaurahra tehsil, though, flood waters inundated Raini, Samdaha, Chiknajati and scores of other villages.

Here, SDM Rajesh Kumar along with NDRF teams were on alert and keeping a close watch on the flood situation.

According to official reports, swollen and overflowing Sharda, Ghaghra, Mohana and other rivers have hit a population of 2,08,831 in 280 villages of the district, causing crop losses worth ₹2,669 lakh.

DEO KANT PANDEY