 Dateline Lakhimpur: Flood situation grim, over 2 lakh people hit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dateline Lakhimpur: Flood situation grim, over 2 lakh people hit

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jul 12, 2024 08:03 PM IST

Despite decreasing waters, hundreds of villages and agricultural fields remained water-logged, and hutments and approach roads muddy

The flood situation in Pallia, Nighasan, Gola, Lakhimpur and Dhaurahra tehsils remained grim on Friday even as the water level in almost all major rivers started receding.

A villager in Phoolbehar repairing his thatched roof in a flooded village on Friday. (HT Photo)
A villager in Phoolbehar repairing his thatched roof in a flooded village on Friday. (HT Photo)

Despite decreasing waters, hundreds of villages and agricultural fields remained water-logged, and hutments and approach roads muddy.

In Pallia tehsil, vehicular movement on the Bhira-Pallia Road could not be restored even on Friday as a culvert at Atariya was left damaged by the Sharda river. The road was barricaded by the local police for public safety.

Though the flood waters from Pallia town receded on the fifth day, neighbouring villages with agricultural lands remained inundated.

A similar situation prevailed in Nighasan and Lakhimpur tehsils. Phoolbehar and Nakha blocks in Lakhimpur were worst affected by the floods with people taking shelter on National Highway 730.

In Dhaurahra tehsil, though, flood waters inundated Raini, Samdaha, Chiknajati and scores of other villages.

Here, SDM Rajesh Kumar along with NDRF teams were on alert and keeping a close watch on the flood situation.

According to official reports, swollen and overflowing Sharda, Ghaghra, Mohana and other rivers have hit a population of 2,08,831 in 280 villages of the district, causing crop losses worth 2,669 lakh.

DEO KANT PANDEY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Dateline Lakhimpur: Flood situation grim, over 2 lakh people hit
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On