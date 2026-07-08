Dateline Meerut: Three Delhi young men killed, one critical after car falls into ditch

Three young men from Delhi were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding car flipped multiple times and plunged into a roadside ditch on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut’s Daurala area on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the accident was triggered by a tyre burst.

According to police, the Delhi-registered car was travelling at high speed when its front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned several times before falling into a roadside ditch.

All four occupants of the car were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared two of the victims dead on arrival, while a third succumbed to injuries during treatment. The fourth occupant, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accident initially posed a challenge for investigators as the victims’ mobile phones were locked, delaying their identification. Police began the identification process using the registration details of the vehicle, which bore the Delhi registration number DL12CM8918.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police Shiv Thakur said all four occupants were residents of Delhi and had recently returned from a trip to Uttarakhand. They were travelling back to the national capital on Tuesday morning when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police Shiv Thakur said all four occupants were residents of Delhi and had recently returned from a trip to Uttarakhand. They were travelling back to the national capital on Tuesday morning when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased have been identified as Ashutosh Mishra (27) and Shailendra Singh (37) from Karawal Nagar in Delhi, Nitesh Sharma (35) from Lalbagh Ghaziabad. The injured survivor, Mithun Chauhan (31) from Shiv Vihar, remains under treatment.

Police said the exact sequence of events is being investigated, but preliminary findings suggest that the tyre burst caused the vehicle to go out of control. Further investigation is underway to establish all circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.