Dateline Varanasi: Hot-air ballooning, boat race fest extended by a day

Similar to the previous two days, the third day of the ongoing hot-air ballooning and boat race festival remained a fun-filled affair, on Thursday.

However, due to high wind speeds, the hot-air balloon failed to take off on the day.

Overwhelmed by the response of the people, UP tourism has decided to extend the programme for one more day. The event will now conclude on Friday.

On Thursday, a massive a crowd was witnessed on Dashashwamedh Ghat where people assembled to catch a glimpse of the boat race. Though the boat race began only at around 12:30 pm, people packing binoculars, water bottles, caps and edibles, thronged the Ghat well in advance and secured their vantage points for the boat race.

“On the day, Kashi Keepers bagged the first position, Bhagirathi Sewaks stood second and Nauka Riders stood third,” said Priti Srivastava, deputy director, U.P. tourism, Varanasi.