Daughter disputes charges against brother in Bahraich murders

The murder of four members of a family in Ramnagar village has taken a new turn after the deceased’s daughter publicly questioned allegations against her younger brother. Gurudev had property-related motives and strained relations with villagers. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The bodies were discovered on Monday morning, shocking the district. Police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Gurudev, the deceased Badluram’s elder son, who accused his younger brother Nirankaar of killing the family members.

However, later that day, Badluram’s daughter Lakshmi reached the postmortem house and claimed Nirankaar was innocent. “He is simple by nature and incapable of such a crime,” she said, alleging instead that Gurudev had property-related motives and strained relations with villagers.

Police sources said Badluram had recently sold land, leading to tension over distribution of money and jewellery. A dispute reportedly broke out around midnight on Sunday and continued for nearly an hour before four family members were killed.

In his complaint, Gurudev alleged that Nirankaar attacked their grandmother Shitala Devi (80), parents Budhram (60) and Sanju Devi (56), and sister Parvati (42) with an axe, injured him, and later harmed himself. Police registered a murder case against Nirankaar, who is hospitalised in critical condition.

Additional superintendent of police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said Lakshmi’s statement has been recorded and all angles are being examined. Further investigation is underway.